Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
Missing since Thursday, Sept. 29

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 2, 2022 11:30 a.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Jeffrey Stambaugh, a 63-year-old man who has been missing from Granite Basin Camp Ground since Thursday, Sept. 29.

Stambaugh is a white man, 5-foot-9 weighing about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be missing from the Granite Basin area, the YCSO posted Sunday on Facebook. He may have an ankle injury, but no known medical issues, and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Friends told the Courier he is from Tucson, and his vehicle was parked at the Granite Mountain trailhead.

If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

