Obituary: William Alan Coward and Karen Lynn Coward
William Alan Coward (7/18/44 - 7/30/22) and Karen Lynn Coward (11/1/44 - 2/22/22) passed peacefully with family by their side after outrunning cancer for many years. Wonderful lifetime advocates for Prescott and Prescott Valley communities.
William and Karen are survived by William’s sisters, Jeanne Dawes and Judith Beekman, daughters Chalice Ann Coward and Shelene Ruth Coward and grandchildren: Bryce William Howard and William Orlando Veyan.
Loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all who were touched by them. Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday October 22nd, 2022 at 11:30am at Antelope Hills Golf Club in Prescott. Please contact Chalice at 303.921.9644 or chalice.coward@yahoo.com for RSVP.
Information provided by the family.
