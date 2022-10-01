Obituary: Sandy McCabe
Sandy McCabe passed away on September 24, 2022 after battling thyroid cancer since July 2005. The former Sandra Sue Nelson was born in 1940 in Fargo, North Dakota, daughter of Harlan H. and Barbara A. Nelson.
She graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1958 and attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduating with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She worked as a dental hygienist for 30 years and had licenses in Minnesota, Hawaii, Colorado, Missouri, Idaho and Wisconsin.
On September 7, 1963 she married Dr. Donald L. Weinrich, DDS. He preceded her in death in 1968. On June 12, 1971, she married Rev. H. Herbert McCabe in Evergreen, Colorado. He preceded her in death in 2021, three months short of their 50-year anniversary. They were the proud parents of three sons. Together they co-authored “Love Letters of Herb & Sandy McCabe” through Concordia Publishing House of St. Louis, Missouri and Pyramid Press of New York.
Sandy is survived by three sons, Dr. Stephen (Beth) McCabe of Oshkosh, WI, Brian N. McCabe of Arco, ID and Dr. Mark R. McCabe of Madison, WI and grandson Addison E. McCabe of Oshkosh. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her sister Karen Ann and brother Jeffrey Jay (infant).
Sandy enjoyed playing tennis, golf, snow skiing, hiking, table tennis and pickleball into her 80’s. She was also an avid reader, loved to bake and travel. She and Herb retired to Prescott, Arizona from Watertown, Wisconsin in 2002.
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Former Seattle man found guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of dead body in Yavapai County
- Woman reported missing on a weekend Arizona hike found dead
- Obituary: Robert Eugene Kellerman
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Obituary: Mark Kevin Ainley
- Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
- Prescott Lakes residents appeal to City Council related to future development in their area
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: