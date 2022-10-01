Obituary: Reverend Gary A. Gard
Gary was born June 4, 1943, in Rochester, New York. He passed peacefully at home on September 19, 2022, with his loving family surrounding him. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1961 with a degree in Business Administration. After working for 3 years in Portland, Oregon, for the Crown Zellerback Corporation, he felt a call to ministry. That led to his attending Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from where he graduated in 1971. Before retiring from the ministry in 2005, he pastored churches in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saratoga, Wyoming, Benson, Arizona, Petaluma, California and Tucson, Arizona.
Gary felt humbled and thankful that God had called him into ministry to serve as a pastor. As much as he loved being a pastor, he always felt that he too was pastored by parishioners, friends, family and societal events. How others celebrated life, how they struggled with life’s heartaches, pains and social injustice schooled him in growing as a person of faith. In concluding worship services, he would always remind those present to remember, “We have been blessed to be a blessing” [Genesis 12:2].
In the closing days of his earthly life, he felt surrounded and blessed by so many earthly angels. Among them were those at Maggie’s Hospice: Christy, Patti, April, Romney, Cathy, Allen and Zach who brought their caring hands and hearts. The loving embrace of wife, Patty, his 4 surviving children - 3 sons and a daughter: Paul (Kathryn), David (deceased), Jason (Pam), Jeff and Jennifer (Hibby) and the love of his 11 grandchildren. He died feeling their love lifting him up into the welcoming arms of the One who called him into ministry.
Gary’s “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 am. First Congregational Church - United Church of Christ, 216 E. Gurley Street Prescott, AZ 86301. The family requests those who wish to express their sympathy to consider donating to Maggie’s Hospice in the name of Gary Gard. Donations can be made online at Maggieshospice.com or by check sent to: Maggie’s Hospice, 801 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
