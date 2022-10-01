Obituary: Reverend Gary A. Gard

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Three candidates for two CVUSD Governing Board seats exchange views at public forum Photos: Here come the Long Riders through Prescott Arizona initiates school voucher program Attention Yavapai County voters! Audit: Fraud investigations lacking in low-income health care program Yavapai County 4-H celebrates new year with new clubs, new projects and new commitment Arts and Crafts Fair on the plaza Yavapai College Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award World record set at Prescott Highland Games and Celtic Faire Need2Know: Credit Union West’s new branch north of Maverik on Glassford Hill Road takes shape; Start Moving On Counseling and Trauma Center opens in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Oct. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Reverend Gary A. Gard

Reverend Gary A. Gard. (Courtesy)

Reverend Gary A. Gard. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 1, 2022 8:11 p.m.

Gary was born June 4, 1943, in Rochester, New York. He passed peacefully at home on September 19, 2022, with his loving family surrounding him. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1961 with a degree in Business Administration. After working for 3 years in Portland, Oregon, for the Crown Zellerback Corporation, he felt a call to ministry. That led to his attending Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from where he graduated in 1971. Before retiring from the ministry in 2005, he pastored churches in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saratoga, Wyoming, Benson, Arizona, Petaluma, California and Tucson, Arizona.

Gary felt humbled and thankful that God had called him into ministry to serve as a pastor. As much as he loved being a pastor, he always felt that he too was pastored by parishioners, friends, family and societal events. How others celebrated life, how they struggled with life’s heartaches, pains and social injustice schooled him in growing as a person of faith. In concluding worship services, he would always remind those present to remember, “We have been blessed to be a blessing” [Genesis 12:2].

In the closing days of his earthly life, he felt surrounded and blessed by so many earthly angels. Among them were those at Maggie’s Hospice: Christy, Patti, April, Romney, Cathy, Allen and Zach who brought their caring hands and hearts. The loving embrace of wife, Patty, his 4 surviving children - 3 sons and a daughter: Paul (Kathryn), David (deceased), Jason (Pam), Jeff and Jennifer (Hibby) and the love of his 11 grandchildren. He died feeling their love lifting him up into the welcoming arms of the One who called him into ministry.

Gary’s “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 am. First Congregational Church - United Church of Christ, 216 E. Gurley Street Prescott, AZ 86301. The family requests those who wish to express their sympathy to consider donating to Maggie’s Hospice in the name of Gary Gard. Donations can be made online at Maggieshospice.com or by check sent to: Maggie’s Hospice, 801 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: