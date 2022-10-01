OFFERS
Obituary: Nance Gillespie

Nance Gillespie. (Courtesy)

Nance Gillespie. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 1, 2022 8:27 p.m.

Nance Gillespie passed August 11, 2022, here in Prescott, Arizona and was born Nance Yvonne Smith in Detroit, Michigan, in 1937.

She, her parents and older brother David, who have preceded her in death, moved to the Prescott area in the 40’s. She often, and fondly, recalled growing up here. She spent time on several ranches: The Wine Glass in Paulden, and The TK Bar in Walnut Grove. She absolutely loved her high school years at PHS, remaining life-long friends with many of her classmates and organizing Class of ‘55 reunions; and began raising her two children here.

No one was a stranger to her for long. Her kindness, wit and genuine interest in people and their story made them fast friends. She and her two children moved to Phoenix in the early 60’s where she worked for Arizona Public Service until she remarried Walt Gillespie, a veterinarian in the early 70’s, who preceded her in death. Nance and Walt loved their 27 years together, their community of veterinary friends, their shared love of Arizona and ranching history, traveling in their motor home and holiday gatherings with family and friends that grew in numbers from year to year in Phoenix and then Wickenburg.

She particularly loved dressing in her impeccable and unique western style, decorating her home and setting her tables with the colorful Fiestaware dishes she collected over the years. She was always the perfect hostess, entertaining with ease, warmth and sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by so many.

Nance is survived by her younger brother, Steve Smith (Sheryl); daughter and best friend, Jody Garard (Rollie); her son, Jay Bowers (Teri); step-son, Scott Gillespie (Kris), Pete Starkey, her boyfriend for the last 18 years; her nieces and nephews and their families: Coley Green, Noel Quinn; Stevie Smith; grandchildren, Adam Garard, Josh, Jake and Jason Bowers; Leah Gillespie and great-grandchildren, Tristin, Gianna and Ella Garard, and Jax Bowers. She adored her family and made each one feel special and loved.

Honoring Nance’s wishes there will be no service or memorial. She’d be most happy if you’d simply recall a special time you shared together, laughing and enjoying one another.

Donations can be made in her name to The Margaret T. Morris Center, 828 Sunset Ave, Prescott, AZ, or any other charity close to your own heart.

Information provided by the family.

