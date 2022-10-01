Obituary: Lee M. Terry

Lee M. Terry died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in her 85th year, with family and dear friends near her and those in spirit afar following a battle with COPD and other complications, which Lee fought with her usual courage and perseverance. Lee’s love and unwavering support will be greatly missed by all who had the chance to know her.

In her extensive career, one of Lee’s proudest accomplishments involved her work for over forty-two-plus years of successful recruiting experience in homebuilding and related industries as CEO at Lee Terry Recruiter, LLC. She held Board and Committee positions within the National Association of Homebuilders, several local BIA’s, the California Staffing Industry, NAPC, & CAPC memberships. With all her organizational involvement, Lee received many awards, honors, achievements, and accolades.

She was a Past President of a charitable organization helping disadvantaged women.

During Lee’s semi-retirement, she never stopped her passion for helping and serving others. Lee’s leadership as Publisher/Editor/Writer of her local community Newsletter was renowned, having lived “In the Pines” for over 10 years. Her value to the communities she served will endure far beyond her passing, and her dedication continues to inspire.

Lee had many beautiful traits, including her ability to calm any stress into triumph. She believed in God and helped others with their faith. Her warmth, kindness, and love will be greatly missed.

Lee took great satisfaction in building, fostering, and strengthening enduring friendships, family ties, and traditions throughout her life. She enjoyed gathering with friends and family, tasting fine cuisine, and caring for critters like raccoons. She had an eye for art, especially sea life sculptures like her seals and dolphins.

She will be missed by all who knew the “Grand Ole Dame.” Born in New Zealand, Lee is survived by family and friends that will deeply miss her. In the States, she was survived by three beautiful daughters, grandchildren, family near and afar, and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at noon in the Pine Lakes Clubhouse, 3707 W. Pine Lakes Dr., In-the-Pines Prescott, Arizona 86305.

*Flowers and condolences are welcome and appreciated as well as donations to the Humane Society.

Information provided by the family.