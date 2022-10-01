Obituary: Kurt Stepaniak
Kurt Stepaniak of Prescott, Arizona passed away on August 29, 2022.
Kurt held a Juris doctorate from Wayne State University. He was a retired General Counsel specializing in acquisitions and contract law. Kurt served on the Board of Directors and volunteer at the Western Heritage Foundation. He had many passions including American History, Prescott History, his dogs and Big Game hunting.
He is survived by his wife Tina Stepaniak, One Son Mark Stepaniak (Molly); One Daughter Lauren Stepaniak; Brother Don Stepaniak (Delene); One grandson Calder. He is preceded in death by his brother Steve Stepaniak.
A Celebration of life will be held Friday, October 14, from 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the Western Heritage Center, 156 S. Montezuma, Prescott, AZ.
The family welcomes donations in Kurt’s name to the Western Heritage Museum. They may be sent to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home-303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ. 86303.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
