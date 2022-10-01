Obituary: Kenneth Russell Lenzing, Jr

Kenneth Russell Lenzing Jr. bit it on Friday, September 23, 2022. Ken was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Kenneth and Eunice Lenzing and was 73 when he passed with his loved ones surrounding him.

Ken was one of five children and was preceded in death by his brothers John Lenzing, Lee Lenzing, and his sister Maxine Lemon.

He is survived by his sister Maryann Ryan, his Ex-wife Linda Lenzing, his children Patrick Lenzing, Sheena Graham, Kevin Lenzing and Kimberly Uffelman, as well as his 10 grandchildren.

Ken was loved by many and will sadly be missed in this life.

Ken’s Memorial will be held later this year. If you would like to make a donation, we have set up a gofundme page which you can find here: https://gofund.me/2de146cc

Information provided by the family.