Obituary: Kenneth Russell Lenzing, Jr
Kenneth Russell Lenzing Jr. bit it on Friday, September 23, 2022. Ken was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Kenneth and Eunice Lenzing and was 73 when he passed with his loved ones surrounding him.
Ken was one of five children and was preceded in death by his brothers John Lenzing, Lee Lenzing, and his sister Maxine Lemon.
He is survived by his sister Maryann Ryan, his Ex-wife Linda Lenzing, his children Patrick Lenzing, Sheena Graham, Kevin Lenzing and Kimberly Uffelman, as well as his 10 grandchildren.
Ken was loved by many and will sadly be missed in this life.
Ken’s Memorial will be held later this year. If you would like to make a donation, we have set up a gofundme page which you can find here: https://gofund.me/2de146cc
Information provided by the family.
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Former Seattle man found guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of dead body in Yavapai County
- Woman reported missing on a weekend Arizona hike found dead
- Obituary: Robert Eugene Kellerman
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Obituary: Mark Kevin Ainley
- Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
- Prescott Lakes residents appeal to City Council related to future development in their area
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: