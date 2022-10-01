Obituary: Audrey Hankins Balow

Audrey Hankins Balow, 80, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours September 27, 2022. A 60-year resident of the Wickenburg area, Audrey was well-known for capturing the life of Arizona ranching families in the verses of her many poems. Her sweet smile will be missed by many.

Audrey was born October 12, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa, to Ivan and Ruby (Borchert) Krueger. Audrey spent most of her formative years growing up on a farm near Grafton, Iowa. When she was a teenager, the family moved to Prescott, Arizona, where Audrey graduated from high school in 1959.

After high school, Audrey went to work for the Flying E Ranch in Wickenburg. In 1963, she married Loyd Hankins. Three children were born, Zane, Jeanie and Ike. The young family moved to the JV Bar Ranch outside of Wickenburg in 1971. Loyd and Audrey managed the ranch for several years. In 1978, Loyd and Audrey bought the Big Corral - a riding stable and pack outfit based in Wickenburg and Vallecito Lake, Colorado. They moved back and forth between the two locations for about 7 years. After the outfitting business was sold, the family settled back into Wickenburg and split their time between working in town and working ranch jobs. In the early 1990s Audrey became a mail carrier and worked for many years for the US Postal Service.

It was during this time that she began to reflect on the years in ranching and outfitting and the poetry began to flow out of her memories and onto the pages. Naturally shy, Audrey mustered enough courage to take her writing to a couple of cowboy poetry gatherings and get in front of the mic. That ounce of courage blossomed into an amazing journey which took Audrey to center stage in all the biggest poetry gatherings in Arizona and surrounding states. She published two books of poetry and a CD, and was invited to share her poems in numerous anthologies. In 1998, Audrey was recognized by the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering with the esteemed Gail L Gardner Award.

After 40 years of marriage, Loyd and Audrey divorced. A few years later, she met Dale Balow of Skull Valley, and they were married in 2010. During their 12 happy years together they split their time between his ranch near Skull Valley and her place in Congress.

Audrey will be sorely missed by her husband Dale Balow; her children Zane Hankins of Prescott, Jeanie Hankins (Ed Temerowski) of Wickenburg; Ike Hankins (Tammy) of Wickenburg; grandchildren Riley Rasmussen, Aeriel Bright and Audrey Kay Hankins; great-grandson Jaxton Bright; her sister Kathy Coleman of Minnesota; and Dale’s children Buddy, Ben, Bonnie and their families. Condolences can be mailed to the Hankins Family, PO Box 993, Wickenburg AZ 85358 or to the Balow Family, PO Box 140, Skull Valley, AZ 86338. A Celebration of Life is planned at 3 p.m. October 2 in Wickenburg.

Information provided by the family.