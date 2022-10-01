OFFERS
Obituary: Antonia Pena

Antonia Pena. (Courtesy)

Antonia Pena. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 1, 2022 8:25 p.m.

On September 22, 2022, our mother, grandmother, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, aunt, and beloved friend went to her mansion in the sky to be with our Lord Jesus and her family. Antonia Pena was born in Jerome, Arizona, on June 10, 1930, to Ignacio and Juana Beltran. She was raised in Prescott and lived some 92 years. She was always singing and loved being outdoors.

She is survived by her sisters Yolanda Beltran of Prescott, Mary Conway of Payson, Rebecca Corey of Chandler, son Ricky and wife Phyllis Pena of Prescott Valley, son Danny and wife Lynn Pena of Prescott, daughter Mona and husband Harold Warner of Tucson, Veronica and husband Daryll Zies of Boise, Idaho. She was loved by many of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was the first of five generations of Prescottonians all born and raised in Prescott.

We will miss her dearly, but she will always be in our hearts and memories. We were blessed to have such a great woman who taught everyone Christian values. See ya soon “Toni”!

Information provided by the family.

