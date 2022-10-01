OFFERS
Three candidates for two CVUSD Governing Board seats exchange views at public forum Photos: Here come the Long Riders through Prescott Arizona initiates school voucher program Attention Yavapai County voters! Audit: Fraud investigations lacking in low-income health care program Yavapai County 4-H celebrates new year with new clubs, new projects and new commitment Arts and Crafts Fair on the plaza Yavapai College Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award World record set at Prescott Highland Games and Celtic Faire Need2Know: Credit Union West’s new branch north of Maverik on Glassford Hill Road takes shape; Start Moving On Counseling and Trauma Center opens in Prescott Valley

Attention Yavapai County voters!
General election information

Originally Published: October 1, 2022 8:22 p.m.

Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election.

To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Please visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St. Rm 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood to register in-person Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or visit www.servicearizona.com to register online until 11:59 p.m.

Election materials cannot be forwarded – If you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. no longer have a post office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or visit www.servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Ballots will be mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

Be sure to sign your ballot affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, October 12 – Friday, November 4, 2022, at the:

• Yavapai County Recorder’s Office - 1015 Fair St., Prescott, M – F 8am – 5pm

• Prescott Valley Town Center - 7501 E Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, M – F 9am – 4pm

• Yavapai County Recorder’s Office - 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, M– F 8am – 5pm

Proper identification is required. Visit www.yavapaivotes.gov for identification requirements.

The last day to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you is Friday, October 28, 2022. Call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or visit www.yavapaivotes.gov to request a one-time early ballot.

Please consider returning your voted ballot using one of our 19 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout the County. This saves Yavapai County 65.5¢ per ballot in tax dollars. Visit www.yavapaivotes.gov for locations. DO NOT mail your voted ballot back after Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Vote Center voters, you will need to present proper identification, visit www.yavapaivotes.gov for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or e-mail us at voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov.

Important Dates

Last day to register/update info to vote: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Early voting begins: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Last day to request and be mailed a ballot: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Last day to mail ballots back through USPS to arrive on time: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Last day to vote early in-person: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

Election Day – Vote Centers are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

