PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect

On Tues., Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market, located at 6450 North Viewpoint Drive where he took a backpack belonging to the victim, according to Prescott Valley Police Department.



Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle’s passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market.

The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on North Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40-45-years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, with a heavy set build, brownish gray short balding hair, a mustache, wearing a short sleeved gray shirt, black Under Armor sweatpants, and light-colored tennis shoes, said police.

Anyone with information who can identify this subject is encouraged to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.