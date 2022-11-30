Obituary: Barbara Lee Culligan
Barbara Lee Culligan, 93, of Dewey, Arizona, died Nov. 18, 2022. Bobbie passed away peacefully in her home. She died of a broken heart at the death of her husband of 73 years, Stan. Bobbie was born June 14, 1929, in San Francisco, California to Theodore and Marion Schefler.
She was raised in San Francisco, but moved, with her husband Stan, to Napa, California, when he became a teacher in 1954. They lived there until moving to Dewey in 2004.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter Theresa (Terri) Crisp and eight grandchildren, and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. Bobbie, although born in the city, was a country girl at heart, and lived her whole adult life in the country, with many animals. She taught herself to ride horses, as a teenager, by renting a horse at Golden Gate Park, on the beach, as often as she could afford to.
Bobbie had a variety of jobs, starting at age 12. She worked as a secretary, a bank teller, a personal trainer in a gym, and an assistant/receptionist for several dentists.
She was a very supportive mother to her two daughters, Terri and Karen, and her many grandchildren. She always seemed to know what was needed to help them. Bobbie was a quiet, private person, so it was a wonderful privilege when she opened up and shared her feelings with you.
If there was one thing that really defined her, it was her love of all animals, especially dogs, cats, horses and birds. She wrote many stories about her beloved animals.
Bobbie lived a good, long life — independent and self-sufficient to the end. She is now where she wanted to be — with her beloved husband, Stan, and her daughter Karen, who died too young.
We, who are still here, will miss her terribly, but look forward to a grand reunion when we leave this earth.
Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7885 Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley. Viewing is at 1 p.m., and Service at 2 p.m. Internment: Arizona Veterans Cemetery at Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
