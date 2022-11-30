OFFERS
Obituary: Barbara June Thomasson

Barbara June Thomasson. (Courtesy)

Barbara June Thomasson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 30, 2022 9:20 p.m.

Barbara June Thomasson passed away at her home in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 19, 2022. She was 91. Barbara was born April 19, 1931 to Mac and Ellen MacEndree in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Tucson in 1952.

In 1985 she and her husband of 56 years, G.R. “Tom” Thomasson, moved to Prescott, Arizona, where they lived for 26 years before returning to Tucson in 2011.

In addition to her husband Tom, Barbara is survived by her sister, Mishcka Marilyn O’Connor, three daughters: BK Hack, Carol Womble and Diane Thomasson, and two sons: Jeff Thomasson and Alan Engholm. Further survivors number seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Barbara was an avid volunteer in her community, and while living in Tucson she served twice as president of the Ott “Y” Women’s Club and also as president of the Jacobs “Y” Women’s Club, which she helped to establish, as well as serving on various committees of the Tucson chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (“GFWC”). She was also a charter member of Christ Presbyterian Church.

In Prescott Barbara several times held the position of president of the GFWC Monday Club, the oldest women’s club in Arizona. She was also a past president of the Alta Vista Garden Club as well as a soldier in the Prescott Corps of the Salvation Army for 18 years, and a volunteer in its Home League.

Among her many hobbies and creative talents were writing, jewellery making, music, theatre and dance. In the 1960’s Barbara played piano professionally at a number of Tucson nightspots and was a make-up artist and sometime playwright at the Playbox Theater. She also drove a stock car in the “Powder Puff” derby at the local racetrack. She was an active member of the Casa Bells Precision Dance Troupe in Prescott and was also a practitioner of Hula, well into her 80s.

Her greatest passion in later life was creating and handcrafting miniatures - elaborate and unique dioramas depicting life scenes on a small scale. How lucky are her family to have had someone as talented and fun as Barb, which makes saying goodbye so difficult.

Family and friends will be notified of memorial services to be held in the new year in both Tucson and Prescott.

Information provided by the family.

