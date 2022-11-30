Adoption Spotlight: Skylar
Originally Published: November 30, 2022 8:11 p.m.
Skylar is a sweet, affectionate girl who makes friends easily and loves taking care of others. She has lots of interests – from horses and Girl Scouts to arts and crafts and LEGOS. An active girl, she also loves spending time outside and finding new trees to climb. Get to know Skylar and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
