Obituary: Gary John Frey
Gary John Frey was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan to John and Louise Frey.
Gary was an electrical engineer for 32 years with Chrysler. He fell in love with astronomy after his first look through a telescope at age 10, and later became a member of the Detroit Astronomical Society.
Gary and his wife Sue retired in 1996 and moved to Arizona to enjoy the beautiful warm weather and clear dark skies for observing. His love of astronomy lead to building two observatories and telescopes to study Eclipsing Binary Stars and he became a member of the American Association of Variable Star Observers.
Gary also enjoyed collecting, restoring and cruising in his 13 classic Mopars ranging in years from 1924 to 1967. He was a member of the Yavapai Classic Cruisers of Arizona and Mopars Unlimited of Arizona. Gary loved to travel all over the world with his family.
Gary passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona with his two daughters by his side.
Information provided by the family.
