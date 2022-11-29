Obituary: Edwin C. Parry Jr.

Edwin C. Parry Jr., beloved father and grandfather, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born in Tucson, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 1921 to Edwin and Juanita Parry. He and his sweetheart Helen were married on April 17, 1944. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1939 and retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He worked for the Veterans Administration until his retirement in 1984. He was honored to work with many civic groups in Prescott.

Ed is survived by his children Edwin and Kyu Parry, Juanita and Robin Sizemore, Tom Parry, Susie Blackstone and Liz Parry. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Byong and Sun Kim, Eun Joo and Kevin Choi, Scott and Jessica Sizemore, Kristin and Nathan Stott, Amy and Daryl Deaton, Megan and Bryan DeJonghe, Holly and Tom Eggers and Katrina and Zachary Marcus. He is survived by his great-grandchildren Christopher and Christine Kim, Charles and Mindy Choi and Reiley and Abigail Marcus. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents Edwin and Juanita Parry, sisters Elizabeth Michelbach, Patricia Purchase and Amelia Rickard and daughter-in-law Ramona Parry.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 21, 2023 at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Yavapai Trails Association at Yavapai-trails.org.

Although we will miss our dear Dad, we know we will see him again.

Information provided by the family.