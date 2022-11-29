Obituary: Edwin C. Parry Jr.

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Acid rain facts from Gene Likens, co-discoverer of the effect Matforce to present workshop on grandparents raising grandchildren 3-vehicle collision closes Willow Lake Road near Samaritan Way for 2 hours Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results as Cochise County delays ‘A Christmas Carol’ opens at Prescott High School Thursday, Dec. 1 Prescott looks to land acquisition costs to protect airport Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley Father of victim in custody as investigation continues into fatal shooting in Paulden Prescribed fire planned on Chino Valley Ranger District Maricopa County Judge tosses candidate’s election claims

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Edwin C. Parry Jr.

Edwin C. Parry Jr. (Courtesy)

Edwin C. Parry Jr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 29, 2022 9:45 p.m.

Edwin C. Parry Jr., beloved father and grandfather, passed away Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born in Tucson, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 1921 to Edwin and Juanita Parry. He and his sweetheart Helen were married on April 17, 1944. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1939 and retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He worked for the Veterans Administration until his retirement in 1984. He was honored to work with many civic groups in Prescott.

Ed is survived by his children Edwin and Kyu Parry, Juanita and Robin Sizemore, Tom Parry, Susie Blackstone and Liz Parry. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Byong and Sun Kim, Eun Joo and Kevin Choi, Scott and Jessica Sizemore, Kristin and Nathan Stott, Amy and Daryl Deaton, Megan and Bryan DeJonghe, Holly and Tom Eggers and Katrina and Zachary Marcus. He is survived by his great-grandchildren Christopher and Christine Kim, Charles and Mindy Choi and Reiley and Abigail Marcus. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents Edwin and Juanita Parry, sisters Elizabeth Michelbach, Patricia Purchase and Amelia Rickard and daughter-in-law Ramona Parry.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 21, 2023 at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Yavapai Trails Association at Yavapai-trails.org.

Although we will miss our dear Dad, we know we will see him again.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: