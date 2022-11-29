Obituary: Donna Chitwood
Donna Chitwood of Cottonwood, Arizona, formerly Donna Kohl of Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Flagstaff, passed away Nov. 27, 2022.
Donna was born Donna Jean Stricker in Perrysburg, Ohio, Aug. 18, 1948. Following graduation from high school in Perrysburg, Donna spent four years in the Air Force. She moved from Ohio to California in the ‘70s and to Arizona in the ‘80s, where she remained throughout the ensuing years.
Donna is survived by her husband, Arlen, of Cottonwood, her brother Doug Stricker and his wife Jean in St. George, Utah, her sister Kathy Stoneburner and her husband Keith in Prescott Valley, along with numerous nephews and nieces.
A special thanks to the personnel at Northern Arizona Hospice in Cottonwood. All were very kind, gracious, and helpful.
Don’t grieve for Donna but, instead, rejoice with her. Donna has completed her journey, has been released from this body of death, and has been reunited with her parents, in the Lord’s presence.
Information provided by the family.
