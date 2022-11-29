OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona nonprofit raises funds to help Puerto Ricans in Hurricane Fiona aftermath As cartels turn to social media to push fentanyl, experts teach parents how to keep kids safe GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election Ebling Gallery Show to benefit children’s art programs Reminder: ‘Stuff the Bus’ aims to collect enough toys to fill a bus Goligoski to fill PUSD Governing Board vacancy before assuming four-year term in January Yavapai County Supervisors unanimously approve Nov. 8 election results Prescott Valley Council member Kinsinger officially steps down at special meeting Three vehicle injury collision closes Willow Lake Road near Samaritan Way for two hours Maricopa County Supevisors vote to certify election results

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

A woman points at Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer during the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors general election canvass meeting, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

A woman points at Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer during the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors general election canvass meeting, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 11:51 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: