For Your Safety: Act fast, be cool (part III)

When confronted with a serious situation, the outcome frequently depends on the speed with which the victim reacts. A speedy reaction can counteract overwhelming force in many instances.

In the history of our country, great leaders have stated it thusly, WWII Admiral Halsey said: “Strike hard, fast, and often” when asked how to defeat the aggressors. Confederate Cavalry Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest said to get there “fustest with the mostest” to win the day.



Speed of reaction can be the determining factor in a confrontation!

In any criminal confrontation, the stakes in personal defense may be your life. The best defensive maneuvers are ones that hit the attacker hard before he even realizes that he has bitten off more that he can chew. Forget the Queensbury Rules — and fight to win. Fight dirty, and fast, not fair.

When the wolf stares you in the face it is not the time for extensive analysis and planning, it is the time for action in any form that you can muster. If attacked, retaliate quickly and forcefully. As I have stated before, bad guys are usually not ready for their victim to become a wolverine.

If you are attacked you must try hard to “keep your cool.” Losing your cool will probably cause you to lose the confrontation and perhaps your life. You will notice that James Bond defeats his enemies by being cool and calculating, self-control is something that most sociopaths do not possess! Use that against them.

There are numerous improvised weapons that you can use in a tight spot. Walking sticks, cell phone or book corners, car keys, Tac Pens, and many others. The optimal weapon is, of course, a firearm.

If you choose a firearm, get professional training in its use and the associated legalities, and practice diligently. Far too many individuals buy a firearm, shoot 30 rounds at the range to test it, then put it in a drawer for the next five years. To be competent, it requires ongoing practice. Even professional law enforcement officers have missed targets in a fight because of a lack of ongoing practice!



Keeping a cool head is imperative to deal with any dire situation. Fear is crippling and will cause you to lose in most cases. Keeping a cool head comes naturally to some people but for most of us it requires training and forethought.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.