OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Goligoski to fill PUSD Governing Board vacancy before assuming four-year term in January Yavapai County Supervisors unanimously approve Nov. 8 election results Prescott Valley Council member Kinsinger officially steps down at special meeting Three vehicle injury collision closes Willow Lake Road near Samaritan Way for two hours Maricopa County Supevisors vote to certify election results Chimney fire extends into attic in Prescott home Prescott Valley PD warns of ongoing sweepstakes scams As cartels turn to social media to push fentanyl, experts teach parents how to keep kids safe Sharlot Hall Museum rings in the season with holiday events Photo: Gingerbread Village on display through Jan. 1

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Prescott Valley PD warns of ongoing sweepstakes scams

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Originally Published: November 28, 2022 9:20 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is sending a warning out to the public regarding scams. Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering.

The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions.

If it sounds too good to be true, it simply is. These scams follow the same path.

The way it works is you have won a large prize, however, in order to claim it, you have to pay taxes, fees, and duty fees.

The contact, who often claims to be an attorney, requires you to send gift cards, bitcoin or MoneyGams to someone who is usually located outside of the country.

Often, you are required to send the money secretly or to someone claiming them to be a family member. These scams are pretty elaborate, police say, and the suspects go to great lengths to convince their victims they are in good hands. At the end of the day, the victims suffer the loss of thousands of dollars. The suspects are unidentifiable, and money is not recoverable.

If you receive a phone call, text, or email that you are one of the lucky winners of an incredible prize, please call the PVPD at 928-772- 9261 and ask to speak to one of the Crime Prevention Officers before you send any money.

The PVPD can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: