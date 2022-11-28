Pet of the Week: Stuffin (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Stuffin, an approximately 4- to 6-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. Stuffin came to the shelter as a stray. Due to not being claimed, he is now looking for his new home.
Stuffin is a big, loving boy, who really prefers to be with his people and not by himself. He has the saddest cry when he is lonely.
Stuffin has not been tested with cats or other dogs yet. We have also not seen him interact with small children. He is house trained.
If you would like to meet Stuffin, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival kicks off Prescott’s Christmas season Saturday, Nov. 26
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Collision at Willow Creek, Heritage Park intersection leaves driver seriously injured
- Prescott native Kris Mayes to be next Arizona attorney general
- Obituary: Eileen (Hicks) Lieby
- Photos: Prescott Light Parade kicks off Christmas season
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 24, 2022
- Need2Know: Gold Star Plumbing and Drain opens Prescott location; Veteran-owned TC Carpet Care in Prescott offers unique carpet cleaning; Prescott Hearing Center opens Prescott Valley location
- Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s 8th-highest incarceration
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- ‘End of an era’ in downtown Prescott: Raskin’s ends seven decades in jewelry business
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
- Obituary: Susan Kay Rutherford
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: