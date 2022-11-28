Pet of the Week: Stuffin (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Stuffin, an approximately 4- to 6-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. Stuffin came to the shelter as a stray. Due to not being claimed, he is now looking for his new home.

Stuffin is a big, loving boy, who really prefers to be with his people and not by himself. He has the saddest cry when he is lonely.

Stuffin has not been tested with cats or other dogs yet. We have also not seen him interact with small children. He is house trained.

If you would like to meet Stuffin, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.