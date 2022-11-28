Pet of the Week: Emmy (Catty Shack)

Emmy is a 2- to 3-year-old beautiful Tortie. She is a very sweet lap cat. Emmy also loves petting, scratches and being around her human. On the very night she arrived at her foster home she gave birth to a still born kitten and one live one; Oscar has already found his forever home, now it is Mom’s turn! She can be seen at Catty Shack Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.com. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.