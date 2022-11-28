OFFERS
Photo: Gingerbread Village on display through Jan. 1 As viruses abound this holiday season, public health leader advises precautions Community in Brief: St. Luke's Episcopal Church 'Don't Spend Christmas Alone' dinner Dec. 25 Outgoing PUSD board president Dillon reflects on service she counts as a privilege New Chino Valley athletic director combines love of sports, education Photos: Prescott Light Parade kicks off Christmas season Mayes seeks dismissal of Hamadeh lawsuit contesting election results Government seeks dismissal of Ducey lawsuit for right to place shipping containers as border wall Prescott Boy Scout Troop 1 recruiting members, changing lives The Blue Note is as much a museum as a music store

Monday, Nov. 28
Pet of the Week: Daisy (United Animal Friends)

Daisy is an affectionate, gentle soul with a calm personality. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 28, 2022 5:14 p.m.

Daisy is an affectionate, gentle soul with a calm personality. She is social and bonds quickly with her people.

Daisy is 1 year old with special training needs. She is deaf and will need to learn hand signals and to read body language. She has started training with a vibration collar for recall. 

Daisy will need the commitment of someone who is home most of the time and she needs to be the only dog in the household. She is house trained and walks beautifully on leash.

Daisy is weighs about 65 to 70 pounds and is most likely a purebred Great Pyrenees. She loves to run around, so a large yard is essential.

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, complete an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that she is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

