Pet of the Week: Daisy (United Animal Friends)

Daisy is an affectionate, gentle soul with a calm personality. She is social and bonds quickly with her people.

Daisy is 1 year old with special training needs. She is deaf and will need to learn hand signals and to read body language. She has started training with a vibration collar for recall.

Daisy will need the commitment of someone who is home most of the time and she needs to be the only dog in the household. She is house trained and walks beautifully on leash.

Daisy is weighs about 65 to 70 pounds and is most likely a purebred Great Pyrenees. She loves to run around, so a large yard is essential.



If you are interested in adopting Daisy, complete an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that she is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.