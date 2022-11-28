Pet of the Week: Blaze (Yavapai Humane Society)

Hi! I’m Blaze! I’m a little bundle of happiness who is looking for my “furever home!” I’m 7 months old and a Labrador Retriever mix. I love to play and cuddle and run around the yard. I also love sitting in my handler’s lap when I get tired.

I love food and treats and I’m super eager to learn new things. Maybe you can help me with that, and we can have fun together! I would love to have someone who wants to go for walks with me and give me the physical stimulation I need.

Please call 928-445-2666 to schedule an appointment to meet me today!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.