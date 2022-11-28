Adoption Spotlight: Paris
Originally Published: November 28, 2022 8:35 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Paris is an artistic, creative, affectionate, and fun loving young girl. She likes to write and tell creative stories at school and enjoys playing and dancing around the playground with her friends. Paris loves helping in the kitchen, cooking and washing dishes and is very organized. Get to know Paris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
