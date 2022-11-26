OFFERS
Obituary: Pamela Lynn Payne

Pamela Lynn Payne. (Courtesy)

Pamela Lynn Payne. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 26, 2022 6:48 p.m.

Pamela Lynn Payne was born February 9, 1953 in Nyssa, Oregon to Vernon and Georgia Parker. She passed away November 18, 2022. Pam grew up in the small town of Adrian, where her parents owned the hardware store. Soon after school Pam met and married Andrew Bedegi, and from this union two beautiful daughters were born. Stephanie Johanna and Brenda Lee. This union didn’t last and they soon divorced. Then Pam would meet the love of her life and soulmate James Dale Payne, who had a son from his first union Bobby Dale. These two lovebirds would soon marry on December 18, 1973. With this union they had the last of their children, James Anthony. They settled in Nampa and both began working and taking care of the family.

Pam had a few different jobs through the years, most of them bookkeeping of some sort. She was very intelligent and excellent with numbers. Her last job was when Pam and Jim decided to open their beverage store, Jim’s Nampa Beverage. She did all the books and handled all the paperwork and dad ran the floor. The children were each employed there at some point or other, making it a true family business. They sold the business and moved to Arizona where mom became known as the “Rock Lady” due to the way she had all the rocks situated in the lawn. LOL… Pam found another place in Cordes Lakes, Arizona, that she fell in love with. This is where she spent the last of her years. Pam enjoyed being a mom, grandma, traveling, family reunions, holiday decorating (Xmas lights like crazy), shopping and just plain spending time with dad, whether on the Harley or just on the porch. Pam made many friends throughout her life and will be loved and missed by all of us!! She was always supportive and willing to lend an ear. She was proceeded in death by her father Vernon, mother Georgia, sister Janet and brother Paul. Pam is survived by her husband of almost 49 years (Dec 18th would have been 49), James Dale Payne. Her children Bobby Payne, Stephanie Payne Colon, Brenda (Travis) Ehlers, and James (Mellisa) Payne. As well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Your thoughts, prayers and memories can be shared with family by visiting Pam’s guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

