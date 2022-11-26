OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Frank Richard Hargett

Originally Published: November 26, 2022 6:42 p.m.

Frank Richard Hargett, born December 15, 1950, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away November 16, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

