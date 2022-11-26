Obituary: James Tilden Lawrence

James Tilden Lawrence passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022 following nearly a five-year courageous battle with renal failure culminating in a short hospital stay where his loving family bid him farewell. He was reunited with his bride of 66 years, Betty, who he missed dearly since her death in 2018 and other family and friends.

Jim was the loving and proud father of four children, William T. Lawrence (Carol) of Marana, Arizona; Patricia L. Walkotte (Robert) of North Pole, Alaska; Louise A. Hesyck (Frank-deceased) of Paulden, Arizona; and Nancy L. Dunham (Roy-deceased) of Prescott, Arizona. Jim was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

He is survived by his sister Margaret G. Wolff of Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold T. Lawrence and Mary Elinor Grace Lawrence; and grandson Dustin E. Hesyck.

Jim was born in Kingman, Arizona on March 20, 1933. He spent younger years there and in Prescott, Arizona before moving to Ukiah, California, where he attended and graduated in 1951 from Ukiah High School along with his sweetheart Betty. They were at the top of their class and were both the class valedictorians.

His early married life was spent in Berkley, California where he worked his way up in Standard Gas Station as a salesman and assistant manager, and then as an owner of a Chevron gas station. After a short time working for American Trust Company while attending Heald’s Engineering College (graduating as an Electronic Technician in 1960), he began his ultimate career with computers. He worked for eight years as a Systems officer at Wells Fargo, 12 years as a Supervisor Systems at Singer Business Machines and 11 years as a Senior Systems Consultant with Union Camp Corporation. During these years the family moved to Concord, California. In 1974, Jim graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice from Diablo Valley College and served as a volunteer Police Officer, another interest of his. After their children had all graduated from High School and moved away Jim and Betty moved to New Jersey with Jim’s job at Union Camp. In 1989, Jim and Betty moved back to Arizona. In 1991, they built the home of their dreams in Hidden Valley Ranch in Prescott. They moved to Paulden in 2017. Jim moved to Granite Gate earlier this year.

Family and raising their children were very important to Jim and Betty. They spent every opportunity taking the family on camping trips and vacations, mostly enjoying nature and the outdoors. Most weekends consisted of family football, basketball and softball. He shared golf, tennis and ice skating at nearby facilities. He had a love for chess that he taught to his children. The children’s friends were always welcome to participate in all activities. He supported his children in their endeavors and careers whatever they may be. He was not a Veteran but he supported three of his children’s family in the military services. He was always proud of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. Jim enjoyed reading books — particularly Louis L’Amour and other westerns. This passion for reading was shared with the family. He had many hobbies including woodworking, leather tooling, stain glass, resin, and lately drawing and building model train sets.

He was actively involved in his community, and after his retirement, he worked tirelessly helping to save the environment with agencies like Open Space Alliance and Saving the Dells in the Prescott area. Voting was important to him and he instilled that in his children.

In later years, Jim and Betty enjoyed traveling many places, both in this country and the United Kingdom researching family history and genealogy. They completed many binders and CDs of this research to share with their children and family.

The family appreciates all the wonderful people who helped the last five years during his dialysis and with his care especially Jamie Estrella.

On March 7, 2023 (their wedding anniversary) his ashes will be reunited with Betty’s ashes in Ukiah, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online registry and share a memory with Jim’s family.