Obituary: Eileen (Hicks) Lieby

Eileen (Hicks) Lieby. (Courtesy)

Eileen (Hicks) Lieby. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 26, 2022 6:51 p.m.

On November 14, 2022, Eileen (Hicks) Lieby went to our Lord Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. We will all miss her love of life, cheerful laugh, “Can Do” spirit, and ever-present positive attitude.

Eileen grew up in Prescott, Arizona, and graduated from Prescott High School, where she was class President (Go Badgers!). She graduated from Northern Arizona University, where she became a lifelong Alpha Delta Pi sorority member. Eileen always loved to travel, and after she graduated from the American Graduate School, known as Thunderbird, with a Master of International Management degree, where she traveled the world and loved it.

Eileen’s career in journalism, public relations, advertising, and marketing fit her well, and she spent most of her career at USAA in San Antonio, Texas. There she excelled at bringing projects to market, which earned her numerous leadership awards, a U.S. Patent, and in 2016 USAA’s Innovation Courage Award. But one of her most prized awards was the “Super Woman” award from a cross-company team of peers for bringing a pilot product to market.

Eileen was a loving wife, generous and kind friend, and proud Aunt. She precedes in death her wonderful husband, Wayne Lieby. Eileen is also survived by her parents, Paul and Grace Hicks, twin Mark, and brothers Paul, and Scott, and their wives, Angela, Darcy, and Christina, respectively. She is also survived by nephews Charles, Colin, Braden, and Drew, plus numerous loving Uncles, Aunts, cousins, and many friends — all of who shaped the woman Eileen was.

In place of flowers or gifts, please consider donations to the following on Eileen’s behalf:

  1. Alpha Delta Pi Sorority https://donate.alphadeltapi.oro/CSiDonate/Give.aspx/LVWVKDX8#c

  2. PEO (Philanthropic Education Association (PEO) https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-foundation

  3. Prescott High School “Can Do” Award, Melissa Townsend POC. c/o Prescott High School, 1050 N. Rush St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

We will all miss Eileen’s thoughtfulness and effervescent personality that could light up any room. Her passion for traveling, treasuring furry friends, and giving of her time set an example for all of us. Eileen’s deep love for friends and family transcends her passing and will live on in our hearts. Services to be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, AZ, on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life to follow at Hilton Garden Inn, Prescott.

Eileen will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery, Prescott, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home. Information provided by the funeral home.

