OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Move ’em out! Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years High school students learn about artificial intelligence and related career paths Hobbs presses steadily toward transition, even as challenges swirl Arizona religious group aims to block use of abortion pill Residents share input at Chino Valley’s 2024 General Plan Open House Local hospitality executive, community leader appointed to Yavapai College Governing Board Chino Valley Unified School District, Chino Valley Education Foundation feed families for holiday Firefighters to graduate Yavapai Fire Academy, as big demand looms YCSO K9 unit confiscates 53 pounds of meth, 120K fentanyl pills and more during traffic stop in Cordes Lakes Learn about dangers of technology, social media for youth

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Hobbs presses steadily toward transition, even as challenges swirl

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs shakes hands with Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday at a meeting in the governor’s office. Ducey congratulated Hobbs and said it is time for Arizonans to move forward “no matter who we voted for,” an apparent rebuke to GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, who has refused to concede. (Arizona governor’s office/Courtesy via Cronkite News)

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs shakes hands with Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday at a meeting in the governor’s office. Ducey congratulated Hobbs and said it is time for Arizonans to move forward “no matter who we voted for,” an apparent rebuke to GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, who has refused to concede. (Arizona governor’s office/Courtesy via Cronkite News)

RYAN KNAPPENBERGER, Cronkite News
Originally Published: November 25, 2022 12:35 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: