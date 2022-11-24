Obituary: Thomas Flowers
Thomas Flowers, Sr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born in Derry, Pennsylvania to Charles and Regina Flowers on Nov. 28, 1937.
Thomas graduated Derry High School and joined the Air Force and became an Air Traffic Controller. After Thomas retired he enjoyed traveling with his loving wife, going to estate sales and online games.
He is survived by his loving wife Sherry, his children Susan Flowers, Thomas Flowers, Jr. (Cindy), Lisa Fore (William), Laura Newland, Jennifer Newland, Michelle Newland, Alison Newland, 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
No services at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Information provided by the funeral home.
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Need2Know:Clearwater Systems Arizona opens in Prescott Valley; Speedy Taxi in Prescott shuts down; Healing Soul Transformation opens in Cottonwood
- Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival kicks off Prescott’s Christmas season Saturday, Nov. 26
- Prescott native Kris Mayes to be next Arizona attorney general
- Collision at Willow Creek, Heritage Park intersection leaves driver seriously injured
- Obituary: Laura Lee Thompson
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- ‘End of an era’ in downtown Prescott: Raskin’s ends seven decades in jewelry business
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: