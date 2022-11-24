Obituary: Thomas Flowers

Thomas Flowers, Sr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born in Derry, Pennsylvania to Charles and Regina Flowers on Nov. 28, 1937.

Thomas graduated Derry High School and joined the Air Force and became an Air Traffic Controller. After Thomas retired he enjoyed traveling with his loving wife, going to estate sales and online games.

He is survived by his loving wife Sherry, his children Susan Flowers, Thomas Flowers, Jr. (Cindy), Lisa Fore (William), Laura Newland, Jennifer Newland, Michelle Newland, Alison Newland, 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

No services at this time.

