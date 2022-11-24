Adoption Spotlight: Milton
Originally Published: November 24, 2022 5:45 p.m.
Milton is a fun loving, funny and active kid, that loves collaborating with his friends. He loves the game of football and basketball where he learned the value of sportsmanship and teamwork. Milton loves school, watching movies, listening to music and eating Culvers burgers. Get to know Milton at the childrensheartgallery.org.
