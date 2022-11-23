Church News: Nov. 24, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Nov. 24, 2022:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley; worship 10 a.m. Sundays and on Facebook. All are welcome. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 Mondays. Staples. If you have needs, you are welcome.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation, 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah, “Shabbat ChayeiSarah” 11/19/22. Thanksgiving’s Rosh Chodesh! Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses how to include aging and disabled in communities. Zoom Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat” weekly, 5 p.m. Free 5783 NEW Calendars here! Contact for details. Arrange consultations/discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, [email protected] Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott - welcomes you to our worship services! Sundays, Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, morning prayer, 10 a.m. and Thursdays, Evensong, 3 p.m. We are what you remember from the early Episcopal church - with the comforting 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Come be inspired!

- Alliance Bible Church ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message Is titled, “Cultivating Thankfulness” Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave Prescott, please enter through the back door. For more info: www.ysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/mysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church has three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry on Thursdays at 10 a.m. 2980 Willow Creek Road. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St, Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. As Unitarian Universalists, we can choose from many sources for our beliefs. What sources guide your spiritual life? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 This Sunday is the 1st Sunday in Advent. 9:30 a.m. service. Followed with an adult Bible study. Tuesday is another adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Mid-Week Advent services are on Wednesday eve at 5 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21 - Join Us.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/Contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

-Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Weekly Torah study group, movie night, Musar, Israeli dancing, Hebrew reading classes and more. For more information, see our website brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- At St. Luke’s Episcopal Church we offer you Faith, Fellowship and the Spirit with the Word of God. Visit: www.slecp.org for information. Call 928-778-4499 for “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” meal requests now through Dec.10. Home delivery or pickup at St Luke’s Church. Name, address and phone number needed and to volunteer.

- Join us Wednesday night, Dec. 30, for The Trinity Project — a time of worship and fellowship. This week, Pam Dunmire takes us through a journey of faith through art. Meal at 5 (sandwiches and salad). Special service 6 to 6:45 p.m. All are welcome. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. [email protected]

- The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services: 9 & 11 a.m. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott United Methodist Church, Worship services Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook.com/prescottumc and YouTube (prescottumc.com/videos). Online Prayer Time at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. 505 West Gurley. 928-778-1950

- All Are Welcome! Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. worship service Sunday Nov. 27, 1st Sunday in Advent with full communion. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “Fear Not.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m. and Children 10 a.m.

- Mountain Reformed Church. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. ROGM is affiliated with Christian International & Andrew Womack Ministries. For more info: www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group every second and fourth Thursday, 1 p.m. led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center. Care Givers Support Group, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Come worship our Lord with us this this Sunday at 10:30 A.M. with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Dave’s sermon: “Hope” OT Reading Isaiah 9:6-7, NT Reading Matthew 1:20-21. “We’re the friends you haven’t met … yet.”

- Happy Thanksgiving from Solid Rock Christian Fellowship! Join us 10:30 a.m. Sunday for our worship service this first Sunday of Advent. Pastor Ryan teaches from Hebrews 6:11-20, “Advent: Hope.” Donuts and coffee available before service; Sunday school classes for adults and kids meet. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org; 148 S. Marina, Prescott.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928.636.9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Journey Through God’s Word: “Acts.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study: Discussion regarding the movie War Room. Emphasis will be on the topic of “Grace.” 10 a.m. Fridays, Intergenerational Confirmation Class.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. wServing our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley.

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music and prayer for women of all ages and backgrounds, is hosting an eight-week session Wednesdays 8 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.