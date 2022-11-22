OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Joel Stephen Lunsford

Joel Stephen Lunsford. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 22, 2022 9:23 p.m.

Joel Stephen Lunsford, 54, born June 11, 1968, in Tucson, Arizona passed away Nov. 8, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Joel was a loving son, brother, cousin, father, uncle, and grandfather. Joel managed an office in Prescott Valley for Western Truss alongside his two boys. Joel grew up in Tucson, Arizona working with his brother and father doing construction, and later moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in 1990. Soon after Joel had three children, Joel Jr., Jennifer, and Justin. He was always know as the “cool dad” coaching baseball, or playing around with the kids.

Joel was a master spotter and fisherman who enjoyed hunting and being outdoors with his family. All who knew Joel knew of his big heart, and love for his family. He was the best father and true friend to so many.

Joel is survived by his parents Stephen and Marilyn, brother Andrew, wife Tammy, children, Joel Jr., wife Kailey, Jennifer, and Justin, niece and nephew, Keelee, husband Kyle, Ford, grandchildren, Felicity and Barrett.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In Loving Memory of Joel Stephen Lunsford.

Information provided by the family.

