Adoption Spotlight: Matheus

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Help Yavapai Transit, Chino Chamber 'stuff the bus’ through Dec. 1 Prescott Valley Police Department looking for lateral officers PVPD’s car safety seat check to share important information Council member Montoya tapped as Prescott’s new mayor pro tem Forever happiness was found at Yavapai Fall Adoption Day Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist hosts vigil to honor victims of Colorado Springs shooting Collision at Willow Creek, Heritage Park intersection leaves driver seriously injured Arizona pet-toy maker in the doghouse with Jack Daniel’s over parody product Arizona votes are now counted, but election drama will go on Food banks get lesson in economics: More demand, less supply, higher prices

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: Matheus

Matheus. (Courtesy)

Matheus. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 22, 2022 8:16 p.m.

Matheus is an energetic and active kid who loves riding his bike and jumping on the trampoline, embracing anything outside. Matheus is a creative young man and makes his own music with inspiration from his favorite singer, Ariana Grande. He’s sociable, smart, caring and loves school with art, English and music as his favorite subjects. Get to know Matheus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: