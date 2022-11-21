YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
Law enforcement still seeking one suspect, who is Chino Valley resident
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) detectives, working in conjunction with the United States Army Criminal Investigators, have reportedly made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of United States military equipment.
On June 29, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while en route from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
Several days later the driver, who was staying at a local motel while his vehicle was being repaired, went to the gas station to check on the trailer and found it missing along with the shipping container holding approximately $500,000 of United States military equipment.
Through investigative leads YCSO detectives were able to track the trailer to a residence in Chino Valley.
Detectives arrested 75-year-old Chino Valley resident, Curt Wells, on charges of possession and trafficking stolen property. Wells had purchased the trailer, valued at approximately $22,000, for $900 from the thieves.
Diligent investigative efforts by YCSO detectives and Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have led to the recovery of most of the stolen equipment and additional arrests of Jason Myers, 43, of Chino Valley, Joshua Arena, 41, of Paulden, and Gary Morrison, 65, of Paulden. All men are being charged with theft and trafficking stolen property. A fourth suspect, Jason Parker, 51, of Chino Valley, remains at large.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering an $800 cash reward for information leading to Parker’s arrest. To earn the reward, you must contact the Yavapai Silent Witness at(800-932-3232 or visit yavapaisw.com to make a tip. All calls and tips are anonymous, you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Need2Know:Clearwater Systems Arizona opens in Prescott Valley; Speedy Taxi in Prescott shuts down; Healing Soul Transformation opens in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Susan Kay Rutherford
- Pilot survives single-engine plane crash on the Verde River
- Man arrested for alleged attempted homicide, kidnapping in Cordes Lakes
- Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
- Obituary: Laura Lee Thompson
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- ‘End of an era’ in downtown Prescott: Raskin’s ends seven decades in jewelry business
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: