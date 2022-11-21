Pet of the Week: Lucy (United Animal Friends)
Lucy is a very friendly and outgoing tabby who enjoys love and attention. She will fit right in with her new family since she is so easy-going and mellow. She is okay with dogs, but would be happiest as an only cat.
Lucy has pretty gray marble markings and is about 3 years old. She is in excellent health, is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” questionnaire found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt. To learn more about Lucy, visit our website or email Kris at [email protected]
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
