Obituary: Ronald ‘Ray’ Bernardi
Ronald “Ray” Bernardi died in his home in the presence of family members on November 1 (All Saints Day) after battling Myelodysplastic Syndrome for eight years.
Ray was born in Malden, Massachusetts on May 27, 1933, the son of A. Raymond and Rosamond Bernardi. He grew up in Malden, Everett, and Charleston, Massachusetts. Ray enlisted in the Army at the age of 18 and served as a paratrooper. After a brief hiatus from the service, Ray enlisted again and served for almost 20 years as a Navy corpsman. Following his years of military service, Ray used his Master of Public Health Degree to secure various jobs as an Environmental Health Specialist, including work as a health inspector and hospital administrator.
On June 8, 1984, Ray married Janice Johnston, and this year they celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. They had resided in Prescott for 26 years before moving to Chandler just two months ago.
Ray had many talents and interests, including a passion for golf, flying (he was a private pilot), playing poker, and traveling (cruises). He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Elks. He was also known for making a superb spaghetti sauce. Most notably, Ray was a very generous person with a great sense of humor.
Ray will be deeply missed by his spouse, Janice (Johnston) Bernardi, children Jerry Bernardi, John (Bridget) Bernardi, Kim (Kevin) Hayes, Danny (Linda) Bernardi, sister Kathleen (Joseph) Koneski, brother Michael Rocchi, four grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren (with one more on the way).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be sent to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org (indicate that donation is “dedicated”) or mailed to DAV Gift Planning, 860 Dolwick Dr., Erlanger, KY. lf “Ray Bernardi” is indicated on the check’s memo line, any funds donated in his name will be earmarked for Arizona DAV services.
A memorial service for Ray will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, AZ 85248.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- ‘End of an era’ in downtown Prescott: Raskin’s ends seven decades in jewelry business
- Obituary: Susan Kay Rutherford
- Need2Know: IRealty Professionals now in Prescott Valley; All Star Sports Cards now open at Depot MarketPlace in Prescott; Ground broken on new assisted living facility in Prescott Valley
- Pilot survives single-engine plane crash on the Verde River
- Man arrested for alleged attempted homicide, kidnapping in Cordes Lakes
- Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- ‘End of an era’ in downtown Prescott: Raskin’s ends seven decades in jewelry business
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: