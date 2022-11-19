Obituary: Robert Clinton Harris

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Revised policy for city boards, mayor pro tem choice up for Prescott Council vote New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott Prescott Valley eyes spring 2023 groundbreaking for YMCA as fundraising continues 1,500 food boxes will be provided for area residents in need of a Thanksgiving dinner Road work to cause closure of Wolf Creek Road, south of Prescott Incumbent schools chief Hoffman concedes race to Horne Victim of drunken-driving collision imparts message of consequences Need2Know:Clearwater Systems Arizona opens in Prescott Valley; Speedy Taxi in Prescott shuts down; Healing Soul Transformation opens in Cottonwood Governor launches one-stop-shop to start a business in Arizona Tight elections for attorney general, schools superintendent could trigger automatic recounts

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Nov. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Robert Clinton Harris

Robert Clinton Harris. (Courtesy)

Robert Clinton Harris. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 19, 2022 9:32 p.m.

Robert Clinton Harris, 78, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away in his sleep on November 7, 2022. He is survived by his beloved life partner of 48 years, Dougal B. Reeves, Jr., his nephew Brent Harris (Brenda) of Des Moines, Iowa and Brent’s children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by and his father Clinton Sydney Harris, his mother Vernette Edith Harris, and his brother Bruce Sydney Harris.

When he started his life together with Dougal on February 15, 1974, Bob was lovingly accepted into Dougal’s family by Dougal B. Reeves, Sr., and Caroline M. Reeves and Dougal’s sisters, Jane Collier (William, deceased), Martha Artigue (Ray) and Sally Fleming (Edwin). He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Rhett Collier (Shannon), Jeff Collier (Christie), Jessica Artigue (Gerard Brown), Joey Artigue (Kelly Burleson), Kelly Fleming, Katie Fleming (Jon Massimino) and Kara Fleming, and Dougal’s cousin, Nina Reeves. Bob was forever grateful for the love that surrounded him.

Bob was born in Boone, Iowa, on October 6, 1943. He graduated from Boone High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving from 1961-1965 where he achieved the rank of Corporal. After his service, he returned to Iowa then moved to Long Beach, California where he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft, receiving various promotions, until 1974.

After moving to Arizona, Bob worked for Motorola, always bettering himself with education and seminars, then moved to other companies where he became proficient in Information Technology and was an SAP software consultant, finally working for PetSmart corporate offices in that capacity. A few years of retirement and he and Dougal moved to Prescott, Arizona, where they made many close friends and lived from 2011 to 2021 and finally moved back to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Bob loved cars, and owned more than 60 of them throughout the years, which he delighted in showing pictures to friends (unclear whether friends were as delighted to keep seeing them). They enjoyed their PT Cruiser Club and the friends they made there. He also enjoyed doing projects, woodworking and helping people build things. He and Dougal remodeled numerous houses over the years. He loved going to shows at the Prescott Elks Opera House and the Prescott Opry. He was very organized and had tons of pictures on his iPhone and computer. He liked RVs too; they had several of those as well. He passed away while they were staying near Palm Springs, California, in their latest motorhome.

Bob was much loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: