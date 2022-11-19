Obituary Notice: Jeff Dee Davis, Jr

Revised policy for city boards, mayor pro tem choice up for Prescott Council vote

New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott

Prescott Valley eyes spring 2023 groundbreaking for YMCA as fundraising continues

1,500 food boxes will be provided for area residents in need of a Thanksgiving dinner

Road work to cause closure of Wolf Creek Road, south of Prescott

Incumbent schools chief Hoffman concedes race to Horne

Victim of drunken-driving collision imparts message of consequences

Need2Know:Clearwater Systems Arizona opens in Prescott Valley; Speedy Taxi in Prescott shuts down; Healing Soul Transformation opens in Cottonwood

Governor launches one-stop-shop to start a business in Arizona

Tight elections for attorney general, schools superintendent could trigger automatic recounts