Obituary: Mary Harbert Railsback

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Revised policy for city boards, mayor pro tem choice up for Prescott Council vote New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott Prescott Valley eyes spring 2023 groundbreaking for YMCA as fundraising continues 1,500 food boxes will be provided for area residents in need of a Thanksgiving dinner Road work to cause closure of Wolf Creek Road, south of Prescott Incumbent schools chief Hoffman concedes race to Horne Victim of drunken-driving collision imparts message of consequences Need2Know:Clearwater Systems Arizona opens in Prescott Valley; Speedy Taxi in Prescott shuts down; Healing Soul Transformation opens in Cottonwood Governor launches one-stop-shop to start a business in Arizona Tight elections for attorney general, schools superintendent could trigger automatic recounts

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Nov. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Mary Harbert Railsback
May 3, 1930 — October 28, 2022

Mary Harbert Railsback. (Courtesy)

Mary Harbert Railsback. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 19, 2022 9:15 p.m.

On October 28th Mary Harbert Railsback passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 92. She was the only child born to John C. and Katherine Kimball Harbert in Akron, Ohio. Mary’s first husband, Norman E. Railsback, of Eckert, Colorado, died in June 2008. Her husband of 25 years, Joel L Ekstrom died August 1, 2022.

Mary was raised in Pasadena, California and the Wilmington, Delaware area, graduating from the Tower Hill School in 1948. She learned a love of golf and sports from her father and a love of art from her mother. A debutante at 18, Mary was presented to society by her parents and maternal uncle and aunt Mr. and Mrs. Philip Kimball.

After earning her B.A. from Connecticut College for Women in 1952, Mary worked for the C.I.A. in Frankfurt am Main for two years during the German Cold War.

Mary wed Norman E. Railsback in 1959, residing in Washington D.C., where their daughter was born.

Later they moved to Carderock Springs in Bethesda, Maryland where two sons joined the family. The marriage ended in divorce.

Mary was a career secretary, an exceptional typist and research grant writer at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, retiring in 1991. Mary was an active member of The Tennis Group, enjoying weekend tennis group trips to Bethany Beach, Delaware. In Washington, D.C. she volunteered as a docent first at the National Gallery of Art, and later as a charter member of the National Museum of Women in The Arts. In Arizona, Mary and Joel enjoyed supporting and collecting artwork at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Mary and Joel married in June of 1997 and traveled frequently throughout the world. As well Mary pursued her love of the games of tennis and golf at Canyon Mesa Country Club and Oak Creek C.C. In her later years Mary endeavored to learn duplicate bridge and joined the DAR, DAC and the Colonial Dames National Societies. She was instrumental in founding a book group in the Village of Oak Creek, her beloved “Bookies”.

Surviving Mary are Joel’s large extended family; her son, Steven Railsback of Durango, Colorado, son Eric Railsback and his wife Deborah Myers and granddaughter, Aurora Railsback, of Brighton, Utah. Mary’s daughter Kathie Sabatke, husband Todd Sabatke, grandson Andy Sabatke, of Hotchkiss, Colorado; her granddaughter Jessica (Casey) Forshee and Mary’s three great-grandsons, Jason and Levi Kuntz and Gaige Forshee of Pania, Colorado.

The family wishes to thank Maggie’s Hospice, especially, nurse Carmella and Jeff Calia, her hospice caregiver, with Comprehensive Care Management Advisors.

Mary was laid to rest next to her husband, Joel, on November 9th at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery in Delaware. A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Red Rocks, Sedona on Friday, November 25 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome!

Arrangements had been made by Bueler Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: