Obituary: Margaret Florence Dorothy

Margaret Florence Dorothy passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in her home in Prescott, Arizona on September 14, 2022 in the company of family. Margaret was born in Meriden, Connecticut on January 8, 1928 to James and Roberta Ferrucci. Margaret had two older brothers James and Charles (Chick) Ferrucci. Margaret grew up in West Springfield, Massachusetts with her mother Roberta, stepfather Charles Pechulis and younger brother Ignatius Pechulis.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Cynthia Louise Ticer and her husband Robert Lee Ticer, son Robert Alan Dorothy, brother Ignatius Pechulis, daughter-in-law Corrine Dorothy, grandchildren Wade Robert Ticer, Jake Lee Ticer, Randi Dorothy, Brandon Goss, and great-grandson Lane Pederson. In her early twenties Margaret was an original first member of the Springfield Symphony Choir and studied voice and piano at the Springfield Conservatory of Music while working as an Inker Draftswoman for United Aircraft. At the age of 25 Margaret moved to Phoenix, Arizona to work as a draftswoman for Salt River Project and participated in many local theatricals at night such as singing in the Phoenix Civic Light Opera ensemble, acting, dancing and singing in Phoenix Little Theatre, dancing for Queen Elizabeth Court in annual Shakespearian Festivals and some modeling for Sears Roebuck. Margaret met the love of her life Frank Andrew Dorothy Sr. in 1956 at SRP. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Frank Andrew Dorothy Sr., and her son Frank Andrew Dorothy Jr.

A Memorial for Margaret will be held at The Chapel of the Valley, 2215 5th Street, Prescott Valley on Monday, November 21 at 3 p.m.

Information provided by the family.