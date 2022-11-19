Obituary: Mardell Louise Wohlrabe

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Revised policy for city boards, mayor pro tem choice up for Prescott Council vote New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott Prescott Valley eyes spring 2023 groundbreaking for YMCA as fundraising continues 1,500 food boxes will be provided for area residents in need of a Thanksgiving dinner Road work to cause closure of Wolf Creek Road, south of Prescott Incumbent schools chief Hoffman concedes race to Horne Victim of drunken-driving collision imparts message of consequences Need2Know:Clearwater Systems Arizona opens in Prescott Valley; Speedy Taxi in Prescott shuts down; Healing Soul Transformation opens in Cottonwood Governor launches one-stop-shop to start a business in Arizona Tight elections for attorney general, schools superintendent could trigger automatic recounts

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Nov. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Mardell Louise Wohlrabe

Mardell Louise Wohlrabe. (Courtesy)

Mardell Louise Wohlrabe. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 19, 2022 9:04 p.m.

Mardell Louise Wohlrabe of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on November 7, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona at Barrow Neurological St. Joseph Hospital. Mardell was born December 6, 1947, in Herman, Minnesota to Harold E. Zopf and Mary Zopf (Brunkow). Mardell grew up in Herman, Minnesota where she graduated high school and was the Homecoming Queen. She attended Alexandria Technical School with achieving a degree in Secretarial. She worked for the State of Minnesota capital in St. Paul. Then she married Jerald Wohlrabe in 1967. She then went to work for the University of Minnesota. She and her husband moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1972. Then moved to Prescott Valley in 1977 where she raised her family. She is survived by spouse Jerald and their two sons, Christopher “CJ” and Joshua “Jenny”, three grandchildren, Hunter, Rylee, and Gretchen, and three sisters, Stella Hamilton, Cindy Carnell, and Paula Zopf. Mardell had her own motorcycle in the 70’s and proudly rode alongside her husband at a time most women were only riding behind their men. She had numerous hobbies, including artistic rock painting. Mardell is loved and will be missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: