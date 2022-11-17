PVPD warns of fraudulent ‘get rich quick,’ ‘big money’ schemes

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent out a warning about opportunities to work online and be your own boss, while making extra cash.



People are always looking for ways to cut costs, save a little cash, make some extra money, and somehow make it through the holidays without going into deep debt. When opportunities appear to earn “big money,” the Prescott Valley Police Department is advising the public to do research. Search the company online using the terms “complaints” or “scams.”



The job representative may make claims about making large profits, be able to retire, live a life of luxury, or for a small investment make better earnings than the stock market. They claim the returns are guaranteed. These are all signs of a fraudulent scheme. Beware if the company representative discourages research or urges you to act immediately, these are red flags.

Please be wary of claims of “big money” and that it is quickly and easily earned with a small investment. Take the time to do your research about the company and their “get rich quick” schemes. Don’t be a victim.

Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) wants to remind everyone, “If it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true.”

PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.