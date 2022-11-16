OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee seeks members to review proposed land management projects and funding PVPD reports scam of fake jewelry in exchange for gas money Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints Thanksgiving Feast Potluck to take place Nov. 21 at The Monday Club clubhouse Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people Open House Meeting on Chino Valley 2040 General Plan set for Nov. 21 Hobbs clinches governor’s race, details priorities for first term PUSD begins interview process for new director of exceptional student services

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints

(Courier stock art)

(Courier stock art)

Originally Published: November 16, 2022 6:51 p.m.

With fewer than six months before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of identification, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID.

Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential similar to the Arizona Travel ID in order to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. For most people, the main reason to get the Arizona Travel ID is because it will make travel easier.

Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally-compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

This credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.

Historically, the months of November and December see less traffic in our Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) offices and that makes right now a great time to upgrade your driver license to the Arizona Travel ID.

You can walk-in to an office for this service, but they suggest scheduling an appointment, which can be done online at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule a Travel ID appointment.

And because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, you will need to provide extra documentation. This includes:

• Proof of identity: a birth certificate or US passport

• Social Security Number: just the number, not the card

• Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.

Additional information and a full list of qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID. Here is a link for some MVD travel ID media b-roll: https://vimeo.com/768634972.

Information provided by ADOT.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: