Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
With fewer than six months before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of identification, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID.
Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential similar to the Arizona Travel ID in order to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. For most people, the main reason to get the Arizona Travel ID is because it will make travel easier.
Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally-compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.
This credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.
Historically, the months of November and December see less traffic in our Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) offices and that makes right now a great time to upgrade your driver license to the Arizona Travel ID.
You can walk-in to an office for this service, but they suggest scheduling an appointment, which can be done online at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule a Travel ID appointment.
And because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, you will need to provide extra documentation. This includes:
• Proof of identity: a birth certificate or US passport
• Social Security Number: just the number, not the card
• Two documents proving Arizona residency: rental or bank statements, credit card or cell phone bills in your name with your current Arizona address, etc.
Additional information and a full list of qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID. Here is a link for some MVD travel ID media b-roll: https://vimeo.com/768634972.
Information provided by ADOT.
