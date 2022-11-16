Obituary: Tomas Placencia
Tomas Placencia, born April 11, 1937, in Prescott, Arizona who made a loving home in Albuquerque, New Mexico with his beautiful wife Virginia and their seven children, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, and now resides in heaven with our dear Lord.
Tomas was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and in the Albuquerque Fire Department as a Lieutenant with the Paramedic Unit for 22 years. He also worked as a professional mover part-time throughout his life.
As a man of few but profound words, he set the example of working hard and being responsible. Affectionately called the O.G. by his grandson, he was fiercely loved and respected by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many others.
He loved the Washington Football team, fishing, and the slots.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia; sons, David and Andrew; daughters, Debbie, Patty, Linda and partner Mike, and Denise and son-in-law Don; his grandchildren, Marcus, Jonathan, Shanice Lawrance, Karisa, Kasandra and Aliah; his great-grandchildren, Alicia, Isaac, Azriella, Easton, River, Hawkins, Maverick, Conrad and Saylor; also many loving nieces, nephews and friends; his siblings, Edward and wife, Lena, Mary Diebler, Jessie and husband, Jesse Ortega, Elisia Torres, John “Tico” and wife, Sylvia, Evie Palmer, and Becky Esquivel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Dionisia Placencia, his son, Joseph, brothers Albert, Felix and Cruz.
Visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Father Patrick presiding. Interment will follow the Mass to Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- ‘End of an era’ in downtown Prescott: Raskin’s ends seven decades in jewelry business
- Obituary: Susan Kay Rutherford
- Need2Know: IRealty Professionals now in Prescott Valley; All Star Sports Cards now open at Depot MarketPlace in Prescott; Ground broken on new assisted living facility in Prescott Valley
- 3 pro-district candidates outpolling 4 conservatives for PUSD Governing Board race
- Yavapai County voters go overwhelmingly Republican across state, federal offices in Nov. 8 election
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 10, 2022
- Nov. 8 General Election - unofficial results as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Hobbs on top in Arizona governor's race as of Tuesday night
- Nov. 8 General Election - unofficial results as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- ‘End of an era’ in downtown Prescott: Raskin’s ends seven decades in jewelry business
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
- Prescott Police investigating illegal campaign activities impacting 2 Republican PUSD candidates
- Fire crews act fast to knock down garage blaze in Chino Valley
- Two killed in mobile home fire in Village of Lynx Creek
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: