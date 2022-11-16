Obituary: Ronald James Satterlee

Ronald James Satterlee, 85, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, 2022. He was born in Hillsboro, Illinois on April 24, 1937.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Robert) Candelaria and Lydia (Ronnie) Bryan, three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and two grand pups.

His memorial service with taps will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Christ’s Church of Prescott Valley. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Christ’s Church of Prescott Valley, 4901 N. Wagon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.



Information provided by the family.