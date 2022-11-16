The Central Arizona Concert Band presents a fall concert
The Central Arizona Concert Band, comprising some fifty of the finest local professional and amateur musicians, returns to the stage of the Embry-Riddle University for the second of four concerts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Davis Learning Center on the Embry-Riddle campus, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. The Band will continue its tradition of presenting a varied program with selections to delight one and all.
According to a news release, Maestro Clydene Dechert will open the program with one of the more unusual marches in the concert repertoire, The Vanishing Army by K.J. Alford. Written in 1918 after the close of World War I, the composer described the work as a “poetic march” dedicated to the thousands of men lost in the war. The march has a decided lyrical character as opposed to a military-like cadence.
Chandler Darren Comer is the contemporary composer of Fanfare To Our Future, a musical celebration of a return to normalcy after so many of our activities were curtailed for so long by the COVID pandemic. Comer stated in a news release that he “wanted to capture the joy of experiencing something for the first time in a while and the optimistic anticipation of better days ahead.”
Adding variety to the program are The Colonial Dames Waltzes by John Philip Sousa, selections from Les Miserables, Four Scottish Dances, and Broad Stripes and Bright Stars, a dramatic and inspiring patriotic composition that contains fresh musical treatments of “Yankee Doodle”, “Johnny Has Gone For A Soldier”, “America” and a complete symphonic treatment of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.
General admission is $12 for Adults and $5 for students. Due to technical difficulties, online ticketing is not being offered at this time.
The Central Arizona Concert Band is an all-volunteer organization comprising professional, semi-professional and youthful musicians who come together for the sheer joy of music and entertaining our community.
Information provided by The Central Arizona Concert Band.
