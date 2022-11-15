OFFERS
Obituary: Duane M. Donovan

Duane M. Donovan. (Courtesy)

Duane M. Donovan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 10:58 p.m.

On Nov. 09, 2022, Duane M. Donovan passed away in Prescott, Arizona after complications from a stroke. He was 90 years old.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Jan Donovan, children Michael Donovan (spouse Terri), Anne Donovan-Heneghan (spouse Jim), Michelle Atkinson (spouse Tim), and Kristin Martin (spouse Doug). He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Praireburg, Iowa. He graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island, Illinois. He went on to serve in the Navy, in both reserve and active duty from 1950 to 1958 and was aboard a destroyer during the Korean War. Upon his return to civilian life, he went to St. Ambrose University and obtained a degree in Finance with a minor in Engineering. He was an extremely hard and dedicated worker, having his first job as a paperboy at age 9. During his lifetime he held many financial positions in Illinois and California and attained a level of Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. He was highly recognized in Toastmasters and became president at one point. He was on the homeowners board and worked with the local police departments in the investigations and code enforcement departments. He was an amazing handyman and landscaper, having done almost everything at each of the homes he owned. He loved old Ford Mustangs.

He was a quiet man with a subtle sense of humor. Those who knew him will remember his catch phrases of “That’s the way it is PERIOD”, “OK my FRIEND”, and “Your WHAT hurts”.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Prescott Hospice and Marley House (Prescott Hospice and Marley House | Home Based Services | Good Samaritan Society (good-sam.com). VA Northern Arizona Health Care (VA Northern Arizona Health Care | Veterans Affairs).

Information provided by the family.

